Gassy and skunky just like her epic parent strain, Deathstar is said to create a powerful buzz. This Sour Diesel cross is a true indica, with the ever-peppery and spicy caryophyllene as its dominant terpene. This strain may be a great choice for when and how you decide to destress and unwind, as caryophyllene has been known to alleviate high anxieties and even manage some users' regular panic attacks. Enjoy a full ounce of Cheboygan's finest, small-batch grown cannabis flower in a 1 ounce resealable bag.