Gassy and skunky just like her epic parent strain, Deathstar is said to create a powerful buzz. This Sour Diesel cross is a true indica, with the ever-peppery and spicy caryophyllene as its dominant terpene. This strain may be a great choice for when and how you decide to destress and unwind, as caryophyllene has been known to alleviate high anxieties and even manage some users' regular panic attacks. Enjoy 3.5 grams of fresh, locally-grown flower in each pre-packaged eighth jar. Both the glass jar and lid are recyclable!