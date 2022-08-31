Gassy and skunky, Deathstar is said to create a powerful buzz. Deathstar is an indica, with peppery, spicy Caryophyllene as its dominant terpene. This strain may be a great choice for when and how you decide to destress and unwind. Premium, whole-bud flower grown in small batches at LaHaze's Cheboygan grow gets ground and twisted into LaHaze Pre-Rolls. Enjoy an entire gram in each convenient, single-pack 1 gram pre-roll.