The indica-dominant cannabis strain, Glow, is notorious for its fruity flavor and purple and gold color. With caryophyllene as it's domaninant terpene, Glow has a berry and pine aroma with hints of citrus. Enjoy 5 pre-rolls per tin package. Each LaHaze pre-roll is made from freshly ground, whole flower, grown by neighbors and friends in Cheboygan. Each pre-roll includes .5 grams of craft cannabis, with 2.5 grams per package.
LaHaze Cannabis
LaHaze is a cannabis cultivation company leading the way in Northern Michigan. Honoring legacy & innovation, LaHaze Cannabis is grown with care by neighbors and friends of the Cheboygan Community.
