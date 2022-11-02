The indica-dominant cannabis strain, Glow, is notorious for its fruity flavor and purple and gold color. With caryophyllene as it's domaninant terpene, Glow has a berry and pine aroma with hints of citrus. Enjoy 5 pre-rolls per tin package. Each LaHaze pre-roll is made from freshly ground, whole flower, grown by neighbors and friends in Cheboygan. Each pre-roll includes .5 grams of craft cannabis, with 2.5 grams per package.