LaHaze has developed our first ever intimate balm that can be used on your lips, nips & tips! Our balm adds a gentle tingling sensation to all the right places! It is safe to ingest with a sweet minty taste that produces a lingering cooling effect on the tongue. We’ve formulated this product for adults of all canna-curiosity levels! Use our multi-purpose balm in the bedroom or on the go. We hope you enjoy using it as much as we enjoyed creating it!
