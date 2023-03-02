This OG Gelato Kush Hash Rosin from LaHaze Cannabis in Cheboygan, Michigan is a delicious, terpene-rich concentrate. It offers a creamy, mouth-watering flavor that will satisfy your taste buds and leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed. The terpenes in the product work synergistically to enhance the effects of the THC, providing the user with an enjoyable and calming high. A fantastic concentrate for casual and experienced cannabis users alike, OG Gelato Kush Hash Rosin will surely delight even the pickiest of connoisseurs.

