Plush Berry is piney and herbaceous. It is sometimes called "Plushberry" or "Plush Berry Kush" but all variations of this name refer to the same fire genetics. This strain definitely lives up to the name with sweet cherry top notes and pungent, earthy undertones. A true indica, Plush Berry has been known to yield intense relaxation and may be a great choice for sleepiness. If your couch is calling, give LaHaze's Plush Berry a try! Enjoy a full ounce of Cheboygan's finest, small-batch grown cannabis flower in a 1 ounce resealable bag.