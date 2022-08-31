About this product
Plush Berry is piney and herbaceous, with complementing sweet cherry notes. A true indica, Plush Berry has been known to yield intense relaxation and may be a great choice for sleepiness. If your couch is calling, give Plush Berry a try. Enjoy 3.5 grams of fresh, locally-grown flower in each pre-packaged eighth jar. Both the glass jar and lid are recyclable!
LaHaze Cannabis
LaHaze is a cannabis cultivation company leading the way in Northern Michigan. Honoring legacy & innovation, LaHaze Cannabis is grown with care by neighbors and friends of the Cheboygan Community.
State License(s)
AU-G-C-000761