Our small hemp farm is located in Lancaster, Pa. From the beginning we wanted to be able to care for each plant individually so we decided to start with a 1,000 square foot greenhouse and a small field plot.



We believe that the best things come naturally from the Earth so we don’t use any pesticides or herbicides on our farm. It is very important for us that as we cultivate our hemp we also take care of the land.



Each plant was watered daily and given the best nutrients possible to ensure that we grew the highest quality hemp around.



Caleb Kauffman, born and raised in the rolling hills of Lancaster county.



My passion for cannabis comes from my own life experiences. In my late twenties I remembered that I was sexually abused as a child. My mind had been dissociating because of the trauma for almost 20 years.

Remembering my past trauma began an intense journey of love, acceptance, venerability, perseverance, and a belief that at the very source of it all, that it, is good.



After remembering, my life changed. I didn't know how to live the same anymore. I struggled with heavy moody emotions, everything started to swirl internally. I felt like there was an emotional hurricane inside that never slept. After wrestling alone for some time trying to figure out what to do next I decided to start going to counseling. Together with cannabis and counseling I began the beautiful journey of healing.



Cannabis has changed my life



I started using CBD & THC after my first counseling session. I immediately noticed how improved my mental life became and over time I began to learn how to connect with myself. I learned how to put words to emotions, I learned how to feel and express, I discovered how to heal myself, I discovered how to discover.



My heart is to help others heal and share a path that can lead to rebirth and self discovery. We all have trauma and stories that keep us circling through the same emotions. We all have stories that need deconstructed even if it is scary, there is a way with plant based medicine.



I truly believe that this plant can completely change your life. I have found a sacred work in being passionate about the cannabis plant. I invite you to take a step in your journey with plant based medicine :)

