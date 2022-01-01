The Digestify Tincture is one of three powerful products that make up the Fairwinds Essential Series. The unique blend of powerful essential oils, clinical terpenes, and a THCA-dominant, clear-minded cannabinoid ratio provides a synergy like no other. Leveraging off of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies alongside DOH-standard cannabis oil, this tincture displays modern cannabis science at its finest. Relying on the fast-acting absorption from the avocado oil base, the Digestify Tincture is quick to take effect and provides potent, long-lasting results. These clinically-proven ingredients create a formula that harnesses the full power of cannabis and herbs without an overwhelming psychoactive experience.



Ingredients:



Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Bergamot, Ginger, Peppermint, Cardamom, Coriander, Caraway), Cannabis Oil, Terpene Blend



Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle]

Per Serving: 0.27mg THC / 5.7mg CBD / 7.2mg THCA

Per Bottle: 4mg THC / 86mg CBD / 108mg THCA