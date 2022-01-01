About this product
The Digestify Tincture is one of three powerful products that make up the Fairwinds Essential Series. The unique blend of powerful essential oils, clinical terpenes, and a THCA-dominant, clear-minded cannabinoid ratio provides a synergy like no other. Leveraging off of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies alongside DOH-standard cannabis oil, this tincture displays modern cannabis science at its finest. Relying on the fast-acting absorption from the avocado oil base, the Digestify Tincture is quick to take effect and provides potent, long-lasting results. These clinically-proven ingredients create a formula that harnesses the full power of cannabis and herbs without an overwhelming psychoactive experience.
Ingredients:
Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Bergamot, Ginger, Peppermint, Cardamom, Coriander, Caraway), Cannabis Oil, Terpene Blend
Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle]
Per Serving: 0.27mg THC / 5.7mg CBD / 7.2mg THCA
Per Bottle: 4mg THC / 86mg CBD / 108mg THCA
At Landrace Brands, our goal has always been to create high quality, clean CO2 extracts for consumers to enjoy responsibly. Our farms use Korean Natural Farming practices, utilizing the power of the sun and indigenous microorganisms to grow cannabis in a clean and sustainable format that needs no harsh chemical pesticides, nutrients or additives.