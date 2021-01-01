Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sauce Boss

Sauce Boss

AC/DC x Cinex Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat
Cinex is a hybrid strain of cannabis, slightly dominant on the Sativa side. The aroma of Cinex is a sweet citrus with a dash of pleasant earthy skunk undertones
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!