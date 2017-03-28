Loading…
Logo for the brand Sauce Boss

Sauce Boss

Acapulco Gold - Landrace Farms

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

Acapulco Gold effects

Reported by real people like you
453 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
