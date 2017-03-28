Sauce Boss
At Sauce Boss, our mission is to provide quality cartridges that taste incredible. Our process starts on our farm, where we nurture and cultivate our cannabis plants using all natural processes that are free of harsh chemicals and pesticides. At the lab, we use high tech CO2 extraction processes to extract rich, concentrated terpenes. When combined with our potent distillate concentrate, our cartridges provide a powerful punch with the true taste of real cannabis.
Acapulco Gold effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
