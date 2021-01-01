Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Latte Stoned Wellness Center

Latte Stoned Wellness Center

250MG CBD Tincture

About this product

One drop contains just .5 mg of pure hemp derived CBD isolate. Place a few drops directly under your tongue for a few seconds for the recommended use. You can also put a few drops in your morning coffee or add some drops to your late night dessert.

• ~400 drops per bottle
• .5 mg of hemp-derived CBD Isolate per drop
• Non-GMO & Gluten Free
• 100% Vegetarian

Product Directions
As a dietary supplement, take 1 to 5 drops daily.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!