About this product

One drop contains just .5 mg of pure hemp derived CBD isolate. Place a few drops directly under your tongue for a few seconds for the recommended use. You can also put a few drops in your morning coffee or add some drops to your late night dessert.



• ~400 drops per bottle

• .5 mg of hemp-derived CBD Isolate per drop

• Non-GMO & Gluten Free

• 100% Vegetarian



Product Directions

As a dietary supplement, take 1 to 5 drops daily.