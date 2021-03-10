About this product
Winner of the coveted Dope Cup award for 2016 Best Sweet Edible, our Fudgy Brownie Bites are the perfect embodiment of the iconic brownie edible. This nostalgic treat is great for both experienced and novice consumers alike. These award-winning brownies are not only delicious, they are also quite effective! A hint of espresso goes a long way in masking the taste of cannabis, you’ll be surprised these brownies are medicated due to their unmatched flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Laurie + MaryJane
Laurie + MaryJane is an award-winning, family-owned edible company founded by Laurie Wolf - named “The Martha Stewart of Marijuana Edibles” by The New Yorker. We believe our products are only as good as the ingredients that go into them. From organic, fair-trade chocolate to infused full-spectrum, organic coconut oil, you can taste the quality of our ingredients in every bite. Through award-winning recipes to award-winning products, Laurie + MaryJane is raising the bar on edibles.