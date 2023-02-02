Infused with mint terpenes and our high-quality CBD isolate, our Wintermint High Potency Tincture is an effective CBD oil with a high concentration of CBD and a refreshing mint taste. To ensure a high-quality product, we carefully extract and formulate all of our CBD tinctures in house.



Using hemp grown on our own Lazarus Farms, we render CBD-rich extract from the plant using an ethanol-based process. Then we refine the extract via fractional distillation and crystallization into CBD isolate.

