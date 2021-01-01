About this product

Tropical Breeze High Potency CBD tinctures are available in: 750mg or 3,000mg sizes

Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners.

Other Ingredients: Hemp Extract, All Natural Fruit Terpenes, and Fractionated Coconut Oil

Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries

Store in a cool dark place; shake well before use



Introducing our Tropical Flavored CBD Tincture! Like any of our products, our Tropical Tinctures are carefully extracted and formulated in-house to bring you a high-quality product at a price anyone can afford. Tropical tinctures are over 3 times as potent as our CBD tinctures. This product is available in a 60ml bottle containing 3,000mg and a 15ml bottle containing 750mg. We use graduated droppers so you can easily see how much tincture you are taking. Each ml contains 50mg of CBD. Our high potency CBD tinctures are made with isolate and fractionated coconut oil.



Tropical high potency CBD tinctures are a great option for people who like a higher concentration of CBD with an amazing citrus taste. Each batch is third-party tested to ensure our product is natural, consistent and potent. For legal restrictions, we can’t make claims about specific health benefits of CBD. We recommend speaking to your doctor for more information about CBD’s benefits, and what serving size is right for you. For more information, visit our CBD Info & Knowledge Base page.



*FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.