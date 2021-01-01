About this product
We press our Live Rosin using 45 to 90 micron heads from our Crystal Water Hash. Although these
smaller heads contain fewer terpenes than those used to make our Premium Live Rosin, they still hold
an impressive quantity of terpenes and press into a fantastic rosin with superb color and consistency.
