Lazy Bee Gardens
Sustainably Sun Grown in the Methow Valley, WA
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
28 products
Flower
Double OG
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tesla Tower
by Lazy Bee Gardens
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
White Fire Og
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Shape Shifter Pre-roll 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 16%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Dj Short Blueberry
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Strawberry Banana
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jack of Spades
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Powderhound/Shapeshifter 1.2g 2pk
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lazy Bee Cones 2pk Day/Night Powderhound/Errl Grey 1.2g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Flower
Dogwalker
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gelato
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Flower
Oregon Diesel Haze
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tesla Tower Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 22%
CBD 0.21%
Flower
Dolato #33 by Lazy Bee Gardens
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 20%
Pre-rolls
Oregon Silver Haze Pre-roll 1.2g 2pk
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lazy Bee Mango 3.5g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Flower
Mango by Lazy Bee Gardens
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sunset Sherbert
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Tahoe Cookies
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Black Fire OG
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Roll 1.2g 2-pack
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
