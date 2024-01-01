  • Our favorite time of year.
  • A view from above
  • We can't complain about this office
  • Can you smell this picture from there?
Logo for the brand Lazy Bee Gardens

Lazy Bee Gardens

Sustainably Sun Grown in the Methow Valley, WA
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

Product image for Double OG
Flower
Double OG
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tesla Tower
Flower
Tesla Tower
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Product image for White Fire Og
Flower
White Fire Og
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Product image for 9 Pound Hammer
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Shape Shifter Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Shape Shifter Pre-roll 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 16%
CBD 0.04%
Product image for Dj Short Blueberry
Flower
Dj Short Blueberry
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Banana
Flower
Strawberry Banana
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jack of Spades
Flower
Jack of Spades
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Product image for White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Powderhound/Shapeshifter 1.2g 2pk
Pre-rolls
Powderhound/Shapeshifter 1.2g 2pk
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lazy Bee Cones 2pk Day/Night Powderhound/Errl Grey 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Lazy Bee Cones 2pk Day/Night Powderhound/Errl Grey 1.2g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Product image for Dogwalker
Flower
Dogwalker
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato
Flower
Gelato
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Product image for Oregon Diesel Haze
Flower
Oregon Diesel Haze
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tesla Tower Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Tesla Tower Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 22%
CBD 0.21%
Product image for Dolato #33 by Lazy Bee Gardens
Flower
Dolato #33 by Lazy Bee Gardens
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 20%
Product image for Oregon Silver Haze Pre-roll 1.2g 2pk
Pre-rolls
Oregon Silver Haze Pre-roll 1.2g 2pk
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lazy Bee Mango 3.5g
Flower
Lazy Bee Mango 3.5g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Product image for Mango by Lazy Bee Gardens
Flower
Mango by Lazy Bee Gardens
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Product image for Wedding Cake
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunset Sherbert
Flower
Sunset Sherbert
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Tahoe Cookies
Flower
White Tahoe Cookies
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Fire OG
Flower
Black Fire OG
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Roll 1.2g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Roll 1.2g 2-pack
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%