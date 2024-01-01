We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Lazy Bee Gardens
Sustainably Sun Grown in the Methow Valley, WA
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Lazy Bee Gardens products
54 products
Flower
Double OG
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tesla Tower
by Lazy Bee Gardens
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Lazy Bee Gelato Terp Sugar 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Albino Kush Pull and Snap Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Rick Simpson Oil
Grandma Anderson's Cookies Terp Sugar 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 68%
CBD 2.6%
Wax
Blue City Diesel Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 62%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Fire Og
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Wax
Powderhound Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Wax
Wifi OG Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 65%
CBD 0%
Wax
Wedding Cake Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 69%
CBD 0%
Wax
Errl Grey Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Purple Trainwreck Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 66%
CBD 0%
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sunset Sherbet Terp Sugar 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Shape Shifter Pre-roll 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 16%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Dj Short Blueberry
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Strawberry Banana
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Wax
Gorilla Scout Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 66%
CBD 0%
Wax
Double Tangie Banana Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 65%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jack of Spades
by Lazy Bee Gardens
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Slurricane Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Powderhound/Shapeshifter 1.2g 2pk
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Sherbet Wax 1g
by Lazy Bee Gardens
THC 66%
CBD 0%
