About this product

Get a 1Up with this stylish and classic Leaf Lock Controller Rolling Tray! Perfect for any smoker into retro games, or a gamer who digs the rolling life, this rolling tray is sure to please. Made of quality material, this tray measures at 6.5″ x 10.75″ and features a timeless controller image printed on it. This tray will easily hold your products, and makes it all the more easy with its rounded corners and edges, assuring that nothing goes to waste while you are in the zone of that World 6-2 level.