About this product
Our extra strength relief gel is made with our Full Spectrum oil. Extracted from potent Colorado grown hemp plants. Our Full Spectrum oils are packed with beneficial Cannabinoids, and Terpenes. At a 1000mg our extra strength muscle relief gel is one of the strongest CBD topicals in the CBD market.
About this brand
Leaf Remedys
Leaf Remedys is a CBD brand where you can find the best CBD for any personal needs relating to better mood, elevated quality of life, or managing chronic pain or anxiety. We offer the highest quality CBD that acts as the gold standard for cannabis-related natural remedies for health. Finding affordable CBD for regular use is important when it comes to using the non-psychoactive components of cannabis to reap its health benefits, and so is finding the strongest CBD that is potent and effective. Our site offers vegan CBD and US made CBD in the form of full spectrum, broad spectrum oil, and Topicals that are sure to offer the relief and benefits from cannabinoids and terpenes. Our products are an accessible, safe, and affordable way to use and consume CBD.