Tinctures are the easiest and most effective way of taking CBD. Our Broad Spectrum oil is Full Spectrum oil that has most of the THC processed out of it. Broad Spectrum CBD is great option for those with sensitivities to THC or get drug tested often and are worried about the low level of THC found in Full Spectrum Oil. Our broad spectrum oil still retains a good amount of cannabinoids and terpenes, so still very beneficial. Our tinctures are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third party testing on our product. This means that you can consume our products worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Our Broad Spectrum CBD is non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC. Our CBD is extracted from US-grown hemp plants. We use the Sub Zero Extraction method to make sure that our CBD does not contain any unwanted properties but only the vital cannabinoids and phytonutrients.