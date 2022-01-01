Tinctures are the easiest and most effective way to supplement CBD for your pets. Tinctures are also the most precise way to supplement their CBD dosage. We offer our Pet tincture in three different Flavors (Chicken, Bacon, and salmon) so you can chose your fury friends favorite taste. All our pet tinctures are made with high quality ingredients, and all without THC. The tincture can be given to any of our fury friends, regardless of the size. Just refer to the dosage guide on the bottle. Our tinctures are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third party testing on our product. This means that you can give our products to your pets worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety. We use the Sub Zero Extraction method to make sure that our CBD does not contain any unwanted properties but only the vital cannabinoids and phytonutrients.