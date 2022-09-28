Support relaxation and healthy sleep with our CBD Softgels with Melatonin. Each convenient softgel combines our proprietary water soluble nano-emulsion technology with melatonin, helping you find predictable and restful sleep.



WHY CHOOSE OUR CBD + MELATONIN FOR SLEEP SOFTGELS?

Our CBD softgels with Melatonin offer so much more than meets the eye. It’s all due to microscopic nanoparticles that you can’t see.



This product represents a revolution in CBD delivery technology. Our CBD Softgels are composed of water soluble, phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp oil in microemulsion form.



At Leafcure, we take pride in our process. Thanks to our proprietary nanoemulsion technology, the average size of our hemp oil particles is 25 nanometers — our industry competitors’ particles are up to 200x larger!



Smaller particles mean greater surface area for our most potent ingredients. This maximizes the in vivo absorption capabilities dramatically.



What does that mean for you? Our high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol and melatonin to be quickly and easily absorbed into your bloodstream. Your CBD serving will be highly bioavailable and as fast-acting as possible.



Leafcure CBD + Melatonin softgels are also made with CBD oil packed with phytonutrients. With 25 mg of PCR hemp oil and 1 mg of melatonin per softgel, this pill’s formulation is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways in order to deliver a better quality of sleep.



Take advantage of the Entourage Effect as you enjoy the combined benefits of CBD and the positive effects of other naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant.



As with all our products, CBD + Melatonin Softgels contain zero THC.



Ingredients

Organically Grown Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Melatonin (Water Soluble), Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Chamomile and Water.



Servings

30 servings per bottle



Usage instructions: 1-2 softgels 30 minutes before bed.



Attributes

Zero THC

Premium Grade

Shelf Life

18-Month Shelf Stable



Microbial Analysis

Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g

Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g

E. Coli = Negative

Salmonella = Negative

Contaminant Analysis

Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)

Lead: ND

Arsenic: ND

Residual Solvents: ND

Key Benefits

Manufactured in U.S.A.

Organically Grown Hemp

PremiumGrade