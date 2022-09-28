Our CBD Softgels with Curcumin offer so much more than meets the eye. It’s all due to microscopic nanoparticles that can’t even be seen.



This product represents a revolution in CBD delivery technology. Our advanced CBD Softgels are composed of proprietary, water-soluble phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp oil in microemulsion form.



At Leafcure, we take pride in our process. Thanks to our proprietary nanoemulsion technology, the average size of our hemp oil particles is approximately 25 nanometers — our industry competitors’ particles are up to 200x larger!



Smaller particles mean greater surface area for our most potent ingredients. This maximizes the in vivo absorption capabilities dramatically. As a result, you’ll experience a serving bioavailability that’s 2x higher for CBD and 100x higher for curcumin versus their natural oily form.



What does that mean for you? Our high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of cannabidiol and curcumin to be quickly and easily absorbed. Your CBD serving will be highly bioavailable and as fast-acting as possible.



Leafcure CBD + Curcumin softgels are also made with PCR oil packed with phytonutrients.



With 25mg of phytocannabinoids and 10mg of curcumin per serving, this softgel’s formulation is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways to enhance the product’s benefits.



Take advantage of the so-called Entourage Effect as you enjoy the combined benefits of CBD and positive effects of othernaturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant.



Ingredients INGREDIENTS

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Curcuminoids, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water.



Servings SERVINGS

30 servings per bottle



Attributes ATTRIBUTES

Zero THC

Premium Grade

Shelf Life SHELF LIFE

18-Month Shelf Stable



Microbial Analysis MICROBIAL ANALYSIS

Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g

Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g

E. Coli = Negative

Salmonella = Negative

Contaminant Analysis CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS

Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)

Lead: ND

Arsenic: ND

Residual Solvents: ND

Key Benefits KEY BENEFITS

Manufactured in U.S.A.

Premium Grade