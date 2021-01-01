About this product

CBD gummies are quite popular these days, and it’s no surprise why. Tasty, convenient, and fun to take, gummies are a reliable option for pretty much anyone.



At Leafcure CBD, we strive to create the most natural products possible, which is why we made our gummies with eight simple ingredients. These tasty treats, which are naturally flavored with apple juice, are gluten free, vegan and, of course, THC free.



Ingredients INGREDIENTS

Organic Apple Juice, Organic Stevia, Pectin, Organic Agave, Organic Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Organically Grown Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil and CBD Isolate.



SERVINGS SERVINGS

15 servings per bottle.



Product Life PRODUCT LIFE

18-Month Shelf Stable



Microbial Analysis MICROBIAL ANALYSIS

Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g

Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g

E. Coli = Negative

Salmonella = Negative

Contaminant Analysis CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS

Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)

Lead: ND

Arsenic: ND

Residual Solvents: ND

Key Benefits KEY BENEFITS

Manufactured in U.S.A.

Premium Grade