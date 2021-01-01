About this product
CBD gummies are quite popular these days, and it’s no surprise why. Tasty, convenient, and fun to take, gummies are a reliable option for pretty much anyone.
At Leafcure CBD, we strive to create the most natural products possible, which is why we made our gummies with eight simple ingredients. These tasty treats, which are naturally flavored with apple juice, are gluten free, vegan and, of course, THC free.
Ingredients INGREDIENTS
Organic Apple Juice, Organic Stevia, Pectin, Organic Agave, Organic Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Organically Grown Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil and CBD Isolate.
SERVINGS SERVINGS
15 servings per bottle.
Product Life PRODUCT LIFE
18-Month Shelf Stable
Microbial Analysis MICROBIAL ANALYSIS
Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g
Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g
E. Coli = Negative
Salmonella = Negative
Contaminant Analysis CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS
Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)
Lead: ND
Arsenic: ND
Residual Solvents: ND
Key Benefits KEY BENEFITS
Manufactured in U.S.A.
Premium Grade
