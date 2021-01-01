About this product

Find targeted relief for joint pain and inflammation with the help of our CBD Salves. A balanced combination of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, beeswax and aromatic essential oils helps soothe discomfort and support skin health.



Our CBD Salve is the ideal choice for those seeking fast relief of muscle or joint pain andsoreness.



Your skin is the largest organ of your body — meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast relief. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, Salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy of treatment.



With our Salve, the CBD healing begins as soon as the product is absorbed. Our Salves are excellent for treating joint pain, for addressing skin-specific conditions like eczema or psoriasis and for targetingirritation and inflammation directly at the site.



Organically Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Beeswax, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Organic Lavender Essential Oil and Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil.



18-Month Shelf Stable



Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g

Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g

E. Coli = Negative

Salmonella = Negative

Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND)

Lead: ND

Arsenic: ND

Residual Solvents: ND

Manufactured in U.S.A.

Organically Grown Hemp

CBD without THC. Leafcure products contain zero THC — meaning you enjoy all of the incredible benefits of CBD with none of the psychoactive side effects of marijuana.



Proudly grown in the U.S.A. We hold ourselves to rigorous farming standards, and we oversee every step of the production process. This allows us to ensure that the product we’re offering is both high-quality and responsibly made.



Full spectrum. Our products contain all of the cannabinoids present in our proprietary, nutrient-rich strain of hemp known as PCR hemp. You get the synergistic impact — or entourage effect — of all cannabinoids and terpenes working together.



Tight quality controls and consistent manufacturing. All our products are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility that conforms to FDA guidelines.



Pharmaceutical grade. Our products are produced following the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, allowing us to call them pharmaceutical grade.



We care about consistency. All our hemp comes from the same strain, ensuring uniformity. Plus, our hemp oil comes from the exact same extraction process in the same facility — meaning you receive a product that’s reliable, predictable and effective.



Our standards are rigorous and thorough. We test every single batch of our PCR hemp oil to ensure that the products you receive are the highest quality available, without any metals, pesticides or THC.



Industry-leading innovation. Leafcure’s partner is the only company in the world with a proprietary chromatography process that removes THC, waxes and chlorophyll while leaving all the cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids intact.