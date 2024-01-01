Logo for the brand LeafLand THC

LeafLand THC

High Quality - High VIbes
All categoriesVapingEdiblesCannabisHemp CBD

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

12 products
Product image for HHC/ THCA Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
Gummies
HHC/ THCA Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta-9 Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 150mg
Gummies
Delta-9 Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 150mg
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Strawberry
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Strawberry
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Tropical
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Tropical
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Watermelon
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Watermelon
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Berry
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Berry
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Green Apple
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Green Apple
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta-8 Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
Gummies
Delta-8 Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta-9/ THCA Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
Gummies
Delta-9/ THCA Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Pineapple
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Pineapple
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Root Beer
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Root Beer
by LeafLand THC
Product image for Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Birthday Cake
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Birthday Cake
by LeafLand THC