LeafLand THC
High Quality - High VIbes
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
12 products
Gummies
HHC/ THCA Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
by LeafLand THC
Gummies
Delta-9 Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 150mg
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Strawberry
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Tropical
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Watermelon
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Berry
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Green Apple
by LeafLand THC
Gummies
Delta-8 Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
by LeafLand THC
Gummies
Delta-9/ THCA Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Pineapple
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Root Beer
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Birthday Cake
by LeafLand THC
