We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
LeafLand THC
High Quality - High VIbes
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Vaping
Edibles
Cannabis
Hemp CBD
LeafLand THC products
42 products
Gummies
Delta-9/ THCA Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
Rainbow Runts | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 2000MG
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
Wedding Cake | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 2000MG
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
Grandaddy Purple | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 2000MG
by LeafLand THC
Flower
THCA Flower- Candy Runtz | 3.5g | AAA Grade
by LeafLand THC
Flower
THCA Flower- GMO | 3.5g | AAA Grade
by LeafLand THC
Flower
THCA Flower- Hash Burger Smalls | 3.5g | AA Grade
by LeafLand THC
Flower
THCA Flower- Jealousy | 3.5g | AA Grade
by LeafLand THC
Flower
Exotic THCA Flower- Gas Face | 3.5g | AAA Grade
by LeafLand THC
Gummies
Delta-8 Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
by LeafLand THC
Gummies
HHC/ THCA Infused Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 300mg
by LeafLand THC
Gummies
Delta-9 Gummies | Vegan Cannabis | Mixed Flavors | 150mg
by LeafLand THC
Hemp CBD tinctures
Energy | Tincture CBD-CBG | 1500mg (without THC)
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Pineapple
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
Jealousy OG | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 2000MG
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Strawberry
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
Rainbow Runts | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
Grandaddy Purple | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
OG Kush | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
Kush Mintz | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
OG #4 | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
Alien OG | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG
by LeafLand THC
Vape pens
GG #4 | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG
by LeafLand THC
Candy
Delta 9 THC Lollipops | 50mg | Birthday Cake
by LeafLand THC
1
2
Home
Brands
LeafLand THC
Catalog