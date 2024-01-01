

Energy | Tincture CBD-CBG | 1500mg (without THC)

Elevate your day with LeafLand’s Energy Tincture, meticulously formulated to invigorate your mind and body. Combining the power of CBD and CBG, this THC-free tincture is designed to enhance focus, boost energy levels, and promote overall well-being.



Our Energy Tincture features:



CBD: Renowned for its calming effects, CBD helps maintain a balanced state of mind, reducing anxiety and stress while allowing you to stay clear-headed and focused.

CBG: Often referred to as the "mother of all cannabinoids," CBG is known for its potential to improve concentration and mental clarity, making it a perfect complement to CBD for a well-rounded energy boost.

Each drop of our tincture delivers a precise dose of cannabinoids, ensuring you get the right balance to power through your day. Easy to use and fast-acting, it integrates seamlessly into your daily routine. Simply place the desired amount under your tongue in the morning or before any demanding task and experience the natural lift.



Embrace the vitality of a productive day with LeafLand’s Energy Tincture and achieve your goals with renewed vigor and clarity.

