About this product
LeafOps is a modern point of sale and inventory management software system built exclusively for the cannabis industry.
We built LeafOps because dispensaries needed a more reliable way to run their operations while also ensuring they stay in compliance with their local regulations.
We built LeafOps because dispensaries needed a more reliable way to run their operations while also ensuring they stay in compliance with their local regulations.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!