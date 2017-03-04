About this product
SOOTHER : CBD
GENETIC LINEAGE : Unknown
Suzy Q features a 20:1 CBD ratio that delivers a subtle lift of spirits and a slight infusion of energy with minimal psychoactive effects
CBD is one of the most alluring compounds found in cannabis, with anecdotal evidence of improving mental and physical well-being. Regardless of those claims, CBD has an unmistakable soothing effect.
About this strain
Suzy Q
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.
Suzy Q effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
15% of people report feeling headache
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
30% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
