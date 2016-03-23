Leafwerx
CBD Cartidges - 3:1 - Trident
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 3%CBD 8%
About this product
3:1 CBD:THC ratio
Cannabis Derived CBD
Strain Specific Cannabis Derived Terpenes
Offered in 1g & 0.5g Advanced Ceramic Coil Technology by AVD
Trident effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!