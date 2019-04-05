About this product
Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Tincture in C8 MCT Coconut Oil for a healthy way to get your CBD. Comes in 250mg, 500mg & 1,000mg bottles. Keto Friendly, Vegan, Sourced from Hemp grown in Oregon.
** Contains the terpenes beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene for relief of inflammation and pain; anxiety, gastroprotective & ulcers.
** Flavor Profile: Clove, Cinnamon and Wild Orange
** Contains the terpenes beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene for relief of inflammation and pain; anxiety, gastroprotective & ulcers.
** Flavor Profile: Clove, Cinnamon and Wild Orange
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Leafwize Naturals
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.