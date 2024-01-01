We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
LEAP FARMS
Cannabis Grown Free
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
77 products
Flower
Blue City Diesel
by LEAP FARMS
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Ancient Orange
by LEAP FARMS
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Golden Ticket
by LEAP FARMS
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Old School OG Blunt 1.5g
by LEAP FARMS
THC 21.01%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Serious Hucklebilly Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by LEAP FARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Serious Hucklebilly
by LEAP FARMS
Shake
Straight Sauce Shake
by LEAP FARMS
THC 16.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Huck x Willy Wonder
by LEAP FARMS
Pre-rolls
Suver Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by LEAP FARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Forbidden Fruit Joint Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by LEAP FARMS
THC 13%
CBD 0%
Flower
Serious Huckleberry
by LEAP FARMS
THC 18.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Northern Lights Kush
by LEAP FARMS
THC 21.72%
CBD 0%
Flower
Stella Blue
by LEAP FARMS
THC 15.87%
CBD 0%
Flower
Golden Lemon
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Jack Herer
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Goo Mandala x Herijuana
by LEAP FARMS
THC 19.15%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Punch
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Green Smack
by LEAP FARMS
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Kookie
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Mimosa
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Forbidden Fruit
by LEAP FARMS
THC 13%
CBD 0%
Flower
Island Sweet Skunk
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Banana Kush
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Huckleberry Diesel
by LEAP FARMS
THC 18.6%
CBD 0.7%
1
2
3
4
