LEAP FARMS
Cannabis Grown Free
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
LEAP FARMS products
78 products
Flower
Blue City Diesel
by LEAP FARMS
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Ancient Orange
by LEAP FARMS
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Golden Ticket
by LEAP FARMS
4.0
(
1
)
Shake
Straight Sauce Shake
by LEAP FARMS
THC 16.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Huckleberry Diesel
by LEAP FARMS
THC 18.6%
CBD 0.7%
Pre-rolls
Phogwalker Pre-Roll 1g
by LEAP FARMS
THC 23.6%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Citrus Smack
by LEAP FARMS
THC 20.1%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Lemon Kush x Herijuana
by LEAP FARMS
THC 21.4%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Super Silver Haze
by LEAP FARMS
THC 20.98%
CBD 0%
Flower
Goo Mandala x Herijuana
by LEAP FARMS
THC 19.15%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Punch
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Mimosa
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Do-si-Dos
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Lemon Kush
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Lemon Kookie
by LEAP FARMS
Flower
Bruce Banner
by LEAP FARMS
THC 23.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Northern Lights Kush x Goo Mandala
by LEAP FARMS
THC 21.72%
CBD 0%
Flower
Baby Stewie
by LEAP FARMS
Pre-rolls
2 Dubes, 1 Tube Pre-Rolls
by LEAP FARMS
Pre-rolls
Gamechanger Pre-roll 1g
by LEAP FARMS
THC 20.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Banana Kush
by LEAP FARMS
Shake
Berzerker
by LEAP FARMS
THC 28.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Green Smack
by LEAP FARMS
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
Shake
Death Star
by LEAP FARMS
THC 22.1%
CBD 0%
