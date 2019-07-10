About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
Suver Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
54% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
18% | medium-high
