Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has done mythical repute amongst West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-frame rest with mild cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran clients alike experience the extent results of Blue Dream, which ease you lightly into a relaxed euphoria. With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream gives you rapid symptom alleviation with out heavy sedative results. This makes Blue Dream a famous daylight remedy for sufferers treating pain, depression, nausea, and different illnesses.

read more