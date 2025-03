If you’re the type who loves their dessert after dinner, it might be time to scoop up some Gelato #33. With parents like Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, it's almost guaranteed a good time.



Even the most experienced of smokers should take note when it comes to this strain, as her effects are super strong. An instant head rush will overtake you and while you’ll be incredibly happy and uplifted, it can be a bit intense. Soon after, body relaxation kicks in, and once it’s coupled with an all over buzzing sensation, you’ll really be having fun. Social, creative, and relaxing, Gelato #33 is everything a good strain should be.

