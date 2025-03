Gush Mintz has a remarkable flavor and aroma profile thanks to its terpene content. Its high caryophyllene content gives it a peppery and spicy flavor and aroma. The presence of limonene and linalool also gives this strain a citrusy and floral tang and odor.



While this strain is recognized as a sweet and flowery type, it also has a hint of a gassy scent, topped off with a slightly smooth and creamy taste. You can spot a Gush Mint nug by looking at its conical flowers, which are predominantly dark green. They are also characterized by their orange hair and white trichomes with hints of purple.



Just keep in mind that this strain can make you feel dizzy and sleepy, so avoid performing physical activities when on Gush Mintz. It can also result in dry eyes and mouth, so proper hydration is necessary.

