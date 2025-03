The Deeply Relaxing, Happy, Focused, Euphoric and Sleepy effects of Illuminati produce a Head and Body high for cannabis users. Night is the best time to experience this strain. Illuminati has been reported by users as being used for Depression, Insomnia, Migraines, Pain, and Stress.



Illuminati primary terpenes are Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Limonene and Humulene.



Illuminati has an aroma profile of Sweet, Fruity, Citrus, Earthy and Spicy.

