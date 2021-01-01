Loading…
Logo for the brand Left Coast Extracts

Left Coast Extracts

Blue Dream Pod 0.5G

About this product

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.

