One of Left Coast Extracts most popular strains, Cherry Pie will change your mood ASAP after that first big puff. Cherry Pie’s parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. Very cool strain to be active or staying busy with.

