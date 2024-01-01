Garlic Juice Preroll (Non-Infuseed)

by Left Coast Extracts
You might not normally put garlic in your juice, but this pungent strain will make you a believer. Its one-of-a-kind flavor intermingles the taste of tropical fruits and fresh-pressed garlic cloves, giving it a pleasantly funky finish. Combined with equally satisfying effects, expect to discover a soothing sense of calm, readying you for a night of rest.

Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality.
Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use.
Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.

  • CA, US: C11-0001070-LIC
