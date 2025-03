Indulge in the festive essence of the season with this meticulously crafted blunt, expertly infused with the comforting flavors of warm gingerbread. Picture yourself nestled by the fireplace, taking in the sweet, spicy notes that evoke memories of freshly baked holiday treats.



Whether you're gifting yourself or a fellow enthusiast, this limited-edition blunt is a thoughtful way to share the holiday spirit.

