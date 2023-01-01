The first impression of Orange Creamsicle is its intensely citric scent, sativa-dominant hybrid that comes in a wide range of potency, so it’s accessible for users of all levels of experience.



There’s a reason Orange Creamsicle is such a great strain for new users. It’s a great example of the prototypical cannabis experience. It comes on in five to ten minutes, with a gentle head high that encourages free association, creative thoughts, and calming of tension. It’s not going to generate a euphoric, intense high, but it’s an easy strain to use during the day or when you need to get other things done at the same time.



The Orange Creamsicle strain’s body buzz is equally mild. Over the course of the buzz, you’ll notice your muscles slowly relaxing and tension melting away. There’s no couchlock or sedation, so it’s just as useful for daytime use as it is as a method to unwind at the end of the day. In fact, many users of Orange Creamsicle weed use it as an easy way to keep their mood and their muscle even all day long.



This is also the case for medical marijuana users. The mild but noticeable effects of the strain don’t interrupt your normal functions, so people with anxiety and depression can use it as a pick-me-up while still achieving their goals for the day. Dark thoughts are muted and worries aren’t as worrying while Orange Creamsicle is in effect.



Similarly, it’s a stellar solution for chronic pain. The smooth and comfortable muscle relaxation can relieve neuropathic pain, inflammation, and tension without tying them to the couch all day. It allows activity without the discomfort that people with chronic pain face every day.

