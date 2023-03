The Sour Apple strain, as the name suggests, has a taste like a blast of sour fruit. You’ll be talking forever, enjoying every social situation, and finding the focused energy you didn’t know you had. The slow drop-off eventually sends you into a state of melted couchlock, like a wilted caramel apple person. A range of psychoactive compounds give Sour Apple energizing and mood—relieving properties, though the THC is only moderately high. This Indica-dominant (80/20) beauty is infamous for its appropriately-named taste and sociability, relaxing as well as relieving its users. If you find yourself unable to tackle tough social situations or lack the right drift-off to get to sleep late in the evening, Sour Apple may be your new favorite bedtime snack.

Show more