Trainwreck is a mind-bending hybrid with potent sativa effects that hit like a freight train. Mexicanand Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicasto produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD.