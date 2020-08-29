About this product
Vegetarian
Ten individually wrapped 10mg packets
About this brand
Left-Handed Brand
Our mission is to provide chefs, bakers, and wishful culinary artists cannabis-infused products that make taste, quality, and consistency the most important.
To generations of old schoolers, the term ‘left-handed cigarette’ is an ironic nickname for a joint. Respectfully, the chefs in our magic kitchen created Left-Handed Brand infused spices so cooking with cannabis can be available fro anyone who proudly puts on an apron. When you prefer enjoying over creating, we also developed a delicious lineup of baked goods ready to devour in one bite.
